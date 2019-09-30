LOUDONVILLE — A revamped Mohican 5K, the primary fund-raiser for money to maintain the Loudonville bike path, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 on Wally Road.



The 5K is being moved three weekends later than previous versions in this, the 12th edition, of the annual event.



"We decided to move the event to a later date because of all of the scheduling conflicts we had by holding it on an October weekend," Kim Schaffer, who is serving as race chairman this year, said. "We also moved the event from Sunday to Saturday to eliminate the conflict with church services."



Chris Tuttle, previous race chair, emphasized that the annual 5K is the primary source of revenues for maintenance and improvement of the Loudonville bike path.



"We financed completely resurfacing the bike path early this summer, and still owe $11,000 on that project," Tuttle said.



Registrations are being taken now for the 5K, with people registering by the early registration deadline, Oct. 1, receiving either a long-sleeved tech shirt or a cold weather fleece beanie. Registration forms are available at www.mohican5K.com, or the Loudonville-Mohican Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. Main St., Loudonville.



Registration fee is $30 per person until the early deadline, and then increases to $35. Registrations will be accepted until 8:45 a.m. the day of the event. Fee for participants age 17 and younger is $20.



Trophies will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in both the walk and run categories, with awards also going to the top three finishers in each age group.



"In another change, we will present the awards in formal ceremonies at about 9:45, after all events are complete," Schaffer added.



The 5K starts at 9 a.m. on Wally Road just below the fair board building. Participants will run or walk south to Ohio 3 and then follow the Loudonville Bike Path south along State Route 3, and then return to the Wally Road side of Riverside Park on the bike path. Finish line is in the woods by the Black Fork on the bike path. The awards ceremony will be at the finish line.



"We want to encourage walkers as well as runners to participate in the event," Schaffer said. "It is not all competition, but is also fun, and a great way to support the bike path, which many, many local persons use."



Sponsorships also are being accepted from businesses and individuals wishing to support the event. For information, visit www.mohican5K.com