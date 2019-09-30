JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education authorized setting up a new fund per requirements of House Bill 166 for Student Wellness and Success Funding during its regular meeting Sept. 24.

District Treasurer Linda Paris said Jackson Local Schools will receive approximately $270,000 this year from the bill and $379,000 next year in a two-year budget plan.

The bill and funds are meant for specific purposes related to student wellness, including mental health services, services for homeless youth, services for child welfare involved youth, community liaisons, physical health care services, mentoring programs, family engagement and support services, city connect programming, professional development regarding the provision of trauma informed care and professional development regarding cultural competence.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized setting up a new scholarship fund named after Robert Best and founded by his mother Carol Boord. Plans for the fund include awarding one $1,000 scholarship to a student per year for the next 10 years. According to his obituary, Best passed away in January 2019 of diabetes-related ketoacidosis.

- Heard the district is in the planning stage of implementing wheelchair basketball in partnership with the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio.

- Heard that the band program is planning on participating in a school exchange music program and band trip in 2022 to Japan.

- Went into executive session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes and to discuss details relating to security arrangements and safety response protocols with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sauder Elementary School