GREEN The reformatting of 12 Green City Charter amendments to be placed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot was approved by Green City Council Sept. 24.

Councilman and Charter Amendment Implementation Committee Chairman Rocco Yeargin said the Summit County Board of Elections requested the text changes.

“In order to more clearly and concisely present the issues to voters in November,” Yeargin said. “It does not change the substance (of the proposed amendments).”

Council had previously approved placing the amendments – which include making the city law director an elected position, establishing the qualifications for the law director position, and requiring that mayoral and council candidates be residents for two continuous years prior to seeking office – on the November ballot.

There were no other pieces of legislation were passed at the meeting.