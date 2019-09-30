WOOSTER Buehler’s Fresh Foods is promoting a Life is Why We Give campaign at the registers of all 13 stores through Oct. 13, by asking customers to buy a $1, $3 or $5 hearts in support of the American Heart Association of Stark and Wayne counties.

Customers are encouraged to write their "why" on the heart and hearts will be posted at each of the stores to raise awareness. Additionally, wallet cards with the signs of heart attack and stroke will be available for free while supplies last.

“Buehler’s Fresh Foods, a local and employee owned company, is excited to partner with the American Heart Association,” said Buehler’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations Mike Davidson in a news release. “The partnership will educate our associates and customers in regard to the impact that heart disease has on the communities we serve. The American Heart Association is a nationally recognized brand that aligns with Buehler’s Fresh Foods goal to be a first stop for Healthy Living in the communities we serve.”

Davidson further expressed that the Buehler’s Fresh Foods customers have always participated in our campaigns and support the communities in which they live.

"We have very caring and giving customers," he said. "We look forward to working together."

About the Life is Why We Give campaign:

We want everyone to experience more of life’s precious moments. To do that, we must be healthy — in heart and mind. It’s why we’ve made better heart and brain health our mission. And together, we’ve made an extraordinary impact. But we’re just beginning. Until the world is free of heart disease and stroke, we’ll work together to make a healthier, longer life possible for everyone. Why do we do what we do? Because we’re the American Heart Association. And life is why.

About the American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. The AHA teams with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

In Stark and Wayne counties alone, heart disease and stroke claim 2,500 lives every year. But in the last year alone, the American Heart Association has trained more than 22,000 community members in CPR, reached more than 21,000 people through blood pressure screenings and funded $22.3 million dollars for research. At the state level, the American Heart Association helped pass Tobacco 21, a law that raises the legal age to buy cigarettes, vape pens and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

About Buehler’s Fresh Foods:

Buehler’s Fresh Foods is an employee-owned company (ESOP) and operates thirteen Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets located in Wooster, Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina, Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township, Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods is committed to environmentally responsible behavior, local sourcing of product and supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information visit www.buehlers.com