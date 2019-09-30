JACKSON TWP. The Baby, Tot and Bigger Show took over center court in the Belden Village Mall on Sept. 21. The event was free and open to young, growing families.

Hundreds of families found plenty of information covering topics such as pregnancy, breastfeeding, health and wellness, safety, photography childcare, fitness and much more. Games, prizes, story time, a scavenger hunt, a coloring station, arts and crafts and photos with two superheroes were all part of the fun.

“It’s an informative and exciting celebration for new and growing families," said Dayna Yurkovich, who produced the show. “The show is focused on getting information into the hands of parents who have babies, tots and preschoolers,” Yurkovich said.

The mall was busy and people hosting the tables at the Baby, Tot and Bigger show were busy talking with caregivers and entertaining children.

There were big groups of kids waiting for the superheroes to get to the show. They were coloring and creating crafts when all of sudden Spider Man and Captain America walked into the center court.

The kids quickly gathered around the superheroes and started giving them high fives, hugs and even kisses. They both signed autographs for all the kids in the long lines.

Yurkovich said the superheroes were new this year along with a stack and play station, ultrasound scans for pregnant women and child ID kits from Guardians Advocating Child Safety (GASP). The kits included pictures of kids’ ears and face, a short movie of the child and fingerprints all copied to a CD.

“We are always so excited to present this show every year and to be a vital resource for young families. I just want to say thank you to all the families who came out to join us today,” Yurkovich said.