Sea Scouts of Ship 5001 "The S.S.S. Akron," took part in the Rock and Roll Regatta on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Aug. 24. This sailing event is a qualifying regatta for the William I. Koch International Sea Scout Cup and nine teams from ships all over the Central Region took part in the event, including three crews from the Portage Lakes based Ship 5001.

There were:

- Alpha Crew - Kaden Tuskco and Mickey Loftus

- Bravo Crew - Faith Wynn and Spencer Feeley

- Charlie Crew - Brett Salisbury and Aaron Salisbury

After the final race, Bravo Crew, skippered by Wynn and crewed by Feeley took third place. For all the crews, this was their first regatta experience and they all were able to perform well in the face of ever increasing winds. For those who qualified, the next step will be the Koch Cup down in Galveston, Texas, next July. Sea Scouts from the United States and around the world will compete for the prestigious Koch Cup.