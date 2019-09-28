100 Years Ago (1919)



— A.E. Hartenstein, a farmer residing on Lexington Road, brought to The Review office the plants of a hill of peanuts grown by him on his farm. The nuts were grown as experiment to show they could be grown in Lexington as well as in southland states.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— After being classified for a year as missing in action, Seaman John Sandi, 23, was officially declared dead as of Sept. 13. Sandi had been serving aboard the USS Rowan on Sept. 11, 1943, when it was torpedoed and sank in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Sandi, an Alliance High grad who worked at American Steel prior to enlisting, was a torpedoman ion the ship.



— After having received the Purple Heart for wounds received July 8 in Italy, Alliance’s Pvt. Peter Bianchini, 29, had been wounded a second time on the same battlefront on Sept. 11



— Lt. Merl F. Hoyle, a 1941 Sebring McKinley graduate who resided in North Benton, was reported as missing in action over Berlin, Germany, since Sept. 8 while serving as a co-pilot on a B-24 Liberator bomber.



— As it was preparing for its first-ever Rose Day sale, The Alliance Lions Club presented a combination radio-phonograph to the sight-saving room at South Liberty Avenue School. F.J. West, vice president of the club, presented the apparatus to Florence Hanna, teacher in charge of the room.



— Two Alliance soldiers were reported as slightly wounded, including Lt. Robert C, Burke, wounded in Belgium while serving with the field artillery on Sept. 2; and Pfc. Russell F. McDermott, wounded in France while serving with the infantry on Sept. 14.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Marilyn K. LeForte, a 1969 Alliance High grad, was honored for taking first place in the Knight of Pythias highway safety poster contest.



— Paul Kelly was elected chief squire of the Alliance Columbian Squires.



— Edward Mazalic accepted the gavel as Master Councilor of Dillon Crist Chapter Order of DeMolay.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Thomas Keneally, author of the best-selling book "Schindler’s List," and Leopold Page, a Holocaust survivor who inspired Keneally to write the book, presented the annual Schooler Lecture at Mount Union.



— John Armitage was elected president of the Alliance Kiwanis Club.



— As women’s suffrage was approaching its 75th anniversary, three Alliance women — Estella Day, Anna Mary Chapple and Lois Dutrow — were among those around Stark County being honored for being 50-year voters and 25-year poll workers.