Tuscany on Tusc

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27, the Magical Theatre Company presents Tuscany on Tusc, a street festival featuring traditional Italian food, music, beer and wine under the lights of the downtown Barberton Arts District on the 500 block of W. Tuscarawas. There is no admission fee and the event is open to the public. Food will be available for purchase from Castello's Italian Kitchen with music provided by Tuscan Trio. For more information, visit www.magicaltheatre.org.

Chorus for a Cause

Travel down memory lane at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 to celebrate 10 years of the Chorus for a Cause singing for the community. The concert will feature a favorite song from each of the previous concerts and the cause will be all of the organizations that they have supported over the years. It will take place Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St., N. Canton. Tickets are $15 and are available from chorus members or at the door.

Featured Speaker Series

Tickets are available for the free Kent State University Stark Featured Speakers Series with NASCAR racer Julia Landauer. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the university’s conference center, 600 Frank Ave. NW. The program is free but attendees must have tickets in advance. Tickets for Landauer’s presentation are available at the Main Hall information desk during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.kent.edu/stark/featured-speakers-series.

Ohio Mart

The 53rd annual Ohio Mart, Stan Hywet’s annual artisan showcase and a major fundraiser for the estate, will be held Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the autumn weather and major retail therapy with talented artisans and exhibitors. The Stan Hywet Needlework Guild presents Stitchery Showcase. In the Manor House is Inspiration in Bloom, part of the Combo Ticket. Take a break in the Food Court, serving a variety of fare. Or enjoy a glass of wine or beer in the Tudor Rose Pub. Stan Hywet is at 714 North Portage Path.