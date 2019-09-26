Grape harvest festival

Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE Canton, with hold 720 Festa Gervasi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29. This is an open-air, local market showcasing makers and bakers, brewers and growers to learn about a fresh new way to shop, eat and discover local talent. Enjoy the day with Grape Harvest inspired family activities, live music, foods and food trucks as well as full menu dining at Gervasi Bistro and Crush House. 720 makers, bakers, brewers, growers, keepers, upcyclers, pickers, jewelers & more will be set up "Market Style" along the lovely brick path on Gervasi grounds. Enjoy locally crafted coffee, wine, beer and specialty cocktails while you shop the market and experience a Fall Sunday. The event and parking is free.

Holiday Boutique

The Canton Woman's Club, 822 Market Ave. N., will hold its 26th Annual Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5. The club house will be filled with many different vendors to kick off your holiday shopping. Vendors will fill the house with their wares just in time for the start of holiday shopping season. Find that unique one of a kind gift that you are looking for. Admission is free and the cafe will be open during Boutique hours. Call 330-453-4802 for more information or follow the Canton Woman's Club on Facebook.

First Friday movie

The Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., presents the First Friday Family Movie: “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. This is a free, family-friendly movie and no tickets are required.