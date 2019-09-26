SPRINGFIELD TWP. Members of the Springfield Board of Education met Sept. 17 at Spring Hill Elementary School where the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Bronze Award was presented to the school’s support team.

Heidi Kerchenski, an educational consultant, presented the award to Spring Hill’s PBIS team and Principla David Jurmanovich. Members of the team have been working since 2016 on the state required PBIS. They began by attending training and with posters and handbooks that included lesson plans, forms, information, parent survey and major and minor behavior lists. During the last few years, the team has been focused on promoting positive behavior in the hallways, restroom, lunchroom and playground. The young Spartans have learned to be respectful, responsible and safe. Awards specific to the four areas, the Golden Plunger, Fork and Spoon, Golden Tray and the Golden Cone are awarded for good behavior to classrooms or grade levels that are exhibiting the best positive behavior.

The PBIS team has added training for bus drivers and added bus expectations. It awards Spartan Bucks to acknowledge and increase positive behavior. Reports of bad behavior have gone down. This year, the team has been invited to share their bus driver initiative at the PBIS showcase Oct. 15.

With the implementations that the team has been working on, Jurmanovich said he doesn’t see as many office referrals for behavior issues as in the past.

In other news:

- Director of Curriculum Mary Meadows presented an overview of the proposed graduation requirements. For 2019-20, there are three pathways and students must complete one of the them to graduate: earn 18 graduation points from seven state tests, score remediations free on ACT or SAT or score work ready on the WorkKeys and earn an approved industry credential. There are also alternative pathways that include, but are not limited to, attendance of 93 percent or better, GPA of 2.5, completing a capstone project, community service and a variety of others. The requirements are changing year by year and are not, at this time, set in stone. Each year, changes have been made and continue to be made. Career technical students may graduate if they complete their program and earn proficient on all WebXams, earn an approved industry credential or complete 250 hours of workplace experience with positive evaluations.

- Treasurer Chris Adams reported to the board that next month he will present the five-year forecast. He said it was important to let community members know that in November there will be three renewals on the ballot. There is no additional tax and they are the foundation for the district.

- Adams also highlighted the community meeting held for information on the proposed sports complex. He said it was important that the community know that a new sports complex brings in students. The district would be able to host band shows, track invitationals and more to bring in revenue. He said the communities has children competing at a high level on a cinder track. Springfield students are leaving for better sports facilities. Tennis is a growing sport for high school and the largest growing high school sport is Lacrosse which cannot be offered to entice students to Springfield with the current facilities.

“A new complex would stop the bleed of open enrollment,” said Adams. “It will bring in new construction. New construction is important. In my backyard is a new Springfield development. With a new school, new athletic complex and new developments, I think you are going to see a change.”

- Business Manager Dustin Boswell reported his department has been taking time to continue safety planning and have been working with safety forces to plan emergency drills.

"Our safety plans were recertified by the state this summer,” he said.

- Food service had more than 500 free and reduced lunch applications and that is in addition to the 600 that were certified prior to the beginning of school. Boswell reported bid openings are coming up for the transportation project.

- Superintendent Chuck Sincere said 191 Springfield students are attending Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) – 140 at the main campus and 51 at the Springfield campus. There are 82 juniors in the program and 109 seniors.

"Seventy five percent of our high school seniors are involved in one or more classes at PLCC," Sincere said.

PLCC offers 20 programs including early college high school which allows students to earn an associate degree, free, through the University of Akron.

“We believe our students attending PLCC will develop skills that will lead to meaningful and lifetime employment,” Sincere said.

- Sincere also spoke about the dangers of vaping. He shared that there are 10 cases in Ohio reported of severe pulmonary illness due to vaping. The US Surgeon General has issued a public health advisory.

“It is a serious public health concern especially among children,” he said.

Many agencies such as the CDC consider e-cigarettes to be a tobacco product.

“They are particularly harmful to our youth as their brains are still developing,” he said. “Parents please stay alert as we work to solve this difficult problem together.”

- Approved personnel items, including the retirement resignation of classified employee Gloria Suzuki, effective March 1, 2020; and the employ of teacher Laura Hancock as a four-hour classroom teacher for a grade 4 reading intervention classroom at Schrop Intermediate School. Employment reassigns included classified employee Tracie Holstein as a two-hour cafeteria worker at Springfield High School Junior High School (HJHS) classified employee Amy Ternosky as a 6.5-hour teaching assistant at Spring Hill Elementary and classified employee Lia Edsall as a two-hour cafeteria worker at Schrop.

- The board approved the employment of classified substitutes, home instructors and supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year. The District Leadership Team, the Building Leadership Team and volunteer coaches were approved. A reduction in force was approved for bus route. Friday school monitors were approved.

The Board approved agreements with:

- Total Education Solutions to provide BCBA services in accordance with the requirements of Ohio Department of Education, Board of Psychology, and the BCBA Board.

- A memorandum of understanding with the Village of Lakemore regarding provision and use of the services of a school resource officer.

- The appropriations resolution for fiscal year 2020.

- A resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of a master electric energy sales agreement between the district and Power4Schools endorsed electric supplier, Engie Resources LLC.

- An overnight extended trip was approved for the 8th grade class and chaperones to travel to Washington, D.C., from May 20, 2020 through May 22, 2020. All expenses will be paid by participants. Three school days will be missed, and students will be given the opportunity to make up missed assigned work.

- The board accepted an anonymous donation of carpet and carpet installation in the sensory room at Spring Hill Elementary School valued at $415.61.

A- pproval was given for Chapel Hill Christian School South to dispose of equipment.

Announcement:

- The PLCC salon opened Sept. 26. Call 330-896-8237 to make an appointment.

The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., October 15 at Schrop Intermediate School located on Pickle Road.