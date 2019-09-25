Sept. 27

- “Anne of Green Gables” will be performed at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at the Western Reserve Playhouse, 3326 Everett Road, Bath. The play.is from the novel by L.M. Montgomery and adapted by Joseph Robinette. Tickets are $17 for Adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at WesternReservePlayhouse.org or at the door.

- From 7 to 9 p.m., learn about animals that are active at night and earn Fall Hiking Spree credit. Then gather around a relaxing campfire. The night hike and fire take place at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sept. 28

- Love to play bingo? Want to win designer purses? The Falls Cancer Club is hosting a Power of the Purse Bingo where attendees will play 12 games of bingo and win designer purses such as Dooney & Bourke, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Rebecca Minkoff. Power of the Purse will be held at Redeemer Christian School, 2141 Fifth St., Cuyahoga Falls. Doors open at 1p.m. with games starting at 2. Attendees will have an opportunity to win door prizes of designer wallets and wristlets with their $30 donation. Coffee, iced tea and water will be provided. Snacks will be available for purchase or participants may bring their own. To purchase tickets, reserve a table for 8, or for more information, contact the Falls Cancer Club 330-929-2796, fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com) or call Chairman Molly Costigan at 330-322-2859.

- The Army Navy Club, 1391 Main St., Lakemore, is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. to benefit the Share A Christmas program sponsored by the Lakemore Police Department. The cost is $10 and there will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle baskets.

Sept. 29

- From 9:30 to 11 a.m., learn about eagles, hawks, vultures and more. Hike with a naturalist to learn about some common raptors and how to identify them. Binoculars are recommended, some will be available to borrow. Birds of Prey takes place at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Big Bend Trailhead, 1337 Merriman Road. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 2

- Take a hike in search of creatures that take flight at night: owls, flying squirrels, moths and bats. Then, cozy up to a fire and listen to stories about these mysterious neighbors. The Hike and Flight at Night program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road and will be moved to the shelter if it rains. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Join the Akron Children’s Museum at Missing Mountain Brewing Company, 2811 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, from 5 to 9 p.m. Free entry, 50/50 raffle, games and prizes. Proceeds from the night’s sales benefit the Akron Children’s Museum.

Oct. 3

- Cleveland Clinic Akron General experts will answer questions and share their expertise on women’s health topics, including menopause, breast health, nutrition, heartburn, sleep, heart health and more, at the upcoming “Ask the Experts – Ladies Night Out: Healthy You!” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Raintree Golf and Event Center, 4350 Mayfair Road. The cost for this event is $10, which includes complimentary screenings and health information, dinner, a panel presentation and a raffle. Bring your questions and bring a friend! To register, go to akrongeneral.org/healthyyou.

Oct. 4

- Summit County celebrates Ohio's First People throughout the first weekend of October. Join a naturalist for flint knapping, atlatl throwing and fire-starting demonstrations, and enjoy roasting marshmallows beside the campfire (while supplies last). The celebration is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 5

- From 5 to 9 p.m., fall into autumn fun with free hayrides, bonfires, naturalist activities, music, apple cider, cookies and more. A wheelchair-accessible hay wagon is available. The Fall Family Outing is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.