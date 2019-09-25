Sept. 27

- From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens in Grades 7 through 12 are invited to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., to make their own Fantasy Dragon Egg. Using plastic eggs, hot glue and paint, teens will transform an ordinary egg into a Fantasy Dragon Egg of their own design. All supplies are provided. The program is free and no registration is required. Call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org for more information.

Sept. 28

- Travel down memory lane to celebrate 10 years of the Chorus for a Cause singing for the community. The concert will feature a favorite song from each of the previous concerts and the cause will be all of the organizations that they have supported over the years. Join the chorus at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St., North Canton. Tickets are $15 and are available from chorus members or at the door.

- Join in Popcorn and a Movie at the Lake Community Branch Library, 565 Market Ave. SW, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The program is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call 330-877-9975.

Oct. 1

- The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., is hosting a History Discussion Group from 10 a.m. to noon. No reservations are needed, and the event is free and open to the public. Coffee and sweets available for a donation. Bring stories and treasures to share. For more information, call 330-833-4061.

- Tickets are available for the free Kent State University Stark speakers’ series with NASCAR racer Julia Landauer. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the university’s conference center, 600 Frank Ave. NW. The program is free but attendees must have tickets in advance. Tickets for Landauer’s presentation are available at the Main Hall information desk during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.kent.edu/stark/featured-speakers-series.

Oct. 3

- A Taste of History will be presented by the National First Ladies Historic Site from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 330-452-0876. Tickets are $75 for an individual ticket and $85 if purchased at the event and $125 for a VIP ticket (pre-purchase only) that includes a cocktail hour at 5:15 p.m. with Ohio’s First Lady, Fran DeWine. Explore the site while enjoying delicious food, open bar and historic entertainment. For more information, visit www.firstladies.org. The site is located at 205 Market Avenue S.