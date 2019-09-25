The Tuscarawas County Rockets have one simple motto, "One team. One dream." The second season of softball provided several opportunities for the Rockets to live this out. They competed in both Ohio and in Tennessee.



The most recent competition took place on Sept.14, 2019. The Rockets’ Skills Team travelled to Oregon, Ohio, to take part in the Special Olympics Ohio Individual Softball Skills Competition. Six athletes represented the Rockets at this event and earned their places on the medal stand. Winning silver for the Rockets were Joey Fulton, Samantha Mastroine, and Miranda Milburn. Shane York earned fourth place honors. DJ Flaherty and Jacob Jones both garnered sixth place finishes. This competition came after a season that saw athletes compete in games, a round robin invitational, and a regional skills competition where Fulton, Jones, and Mastroine earned gold medals, Milburn won silver, and Flaherty and York secured bronze medals. Other members of the Skills Team throughout the season included Diana DeMonte, and Chelsea Lefler, and Stacey Shroyer. They were coached by Sharlyn Miller, Roseann Dean, Joan Fulton, and Caitlyn Miskimen.



The Rockets also fielded a competitive team this season. Because they won the Division 3 state title last season, the Rockets were placed in Division 2 (D2). Facing the loss of two key infielders, the Rockets D2 Team had to rebuild their lineup. They competed in individual games, a round robin invitational, a regional competition, and a North American tournament.



In mid-August, the Rockets D2 team was able to partake in the Special Olympics North America Softball Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. As previously reported, through generous donations from the New Philadelphia VFW #1445, The Ruth Carlson-Starlight Foundation, and the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities as well as fundraisers held by Tuscarawas County Special Olympics, the Rockets were able to participate in the event. While in Tennessee, they got to meet athletes from all over North America, including Canada, be recognized at a packed Opening Ceremonies (that featured a rousing speech by Vanderbilt’s head baseball coach, Tim Corbin), and watch a pre-season game between the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots (greeting many of the Patriots and being permitted to walk on the field after the game). They competed against teams from Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and North Carolina. For all of their efforts and after battling the heat and schedule changes, the



Rockets brought home bronze medals. The Rockets had one of the largest cheering sections with family members and friends making the trip to support the athletes and coaches.



Less than a week after returning from their bid for a national title, the Rockets D2 team travelled to Columbus to participate in regional competition. They faced last year’s D2 state runners up, the Hilliard Bobcats. The Rockets had faced the Bobcats in both basketball and flag football earlier in the year, defeating them both times. However, the Rockets came out 3 runs short, narrowly losing the contest 16-13. A wildcard position was open for the state tournament, but the Rockets allowed one too many runs to secure the spot.



The Rockets D2 Team was coached and assisted by Patrick Dillon, Shawn Ciekanski, Coney DiGenova, Scott Minor, and Rachel Paden. Team members included Cayden Ciekanski, Kadyn Cook-Linamen, Conner DiGenova, Easton Dillon, Steven Hazelip, Deric Johnson, Shane Johnson, Matthew Medley, Nathan Mizer, Jason Murray, Rachael Russell, and Logan Wise.



The Rockets have now started their Bowling and Flag Football (and pep club) seasons. The bowling season, which takes place at Wabash Lanes on Sundays, is set to conclude (except for those qualifying for state) on Sept. 29. The first flag football home game is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Ron Hurst Field in Strasburg.