It’s time to turn Tuscarawas County a strong shade of pink again during the month of October.



Tuscarawas County businesses, schools and offices are invited to cover themselves in pink paint, posters and displays throughout the month of October for the annual "Paint Tusc Pink" campaign to generate attention for Breast Cancer Awareness and the importance of screening mammograms.



Paint Tusc Pink is a free community program sponsored by Cleveland Union Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness Department and the Regional Cancer Center at Union Hospital, and is co-sponsored by Trinity Hospital Twin City’s Community Outreach Department, the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce and WJER Radio.



Along with the pink recognition, some of the key healthcare points that are promoted throughout the month are the following:



• One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lives



• Both women and men are at risk for breast cancer



• Mammography saves lives



Union Hospital and Trinity Hospital Twin City serve as contact points for the popular Paint Tusc Pink yard signs that can be used as part of displays. There is no cost to participate.



Businesses, schools and organizations that put up a display or simply want to have a Paint Tusc Pink sign can contact Union Hospital’s Community Relations Department at 330-308-3599, or send an email to information@unionhospital.org; or, call Trinity Hospital Twin City at 740-922-7450, ext. 2198, or send an email to ajones@trinitytwincity.org.



Hospital staff members will take photos of displays around the region and display them on social media, too, or photos can be e-mailed to the hospitals at the provided e-mail addresses. Follow the updates and photos on the websites and social media pages (Facebook and Twitter) of each hospital, as well as on WJER Radio.



Union Hospital also will host a free "Paint Tusc Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair" on Oct. 2 (Wednesday) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the hospital. A wide range of activities and information for attendees will be available, including a presentation from breast cancer survivor and hospital nurse Wendy Ledger, chair massages, chair yoga, door prizes, numerous vendors and more. Light refreshments will be served and all attendees will receive a goodie bag.



Registration is requested as space is limited for this special event. Call 330-308-3599 to reserve a spot for the evening.



Information about Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and all of its services available to the community is available on the hospital website at www.unionhospital.org, and on the hospital’s pages on Facebook and Twitter (@Union_Hospital).