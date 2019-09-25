NEW FRANKLIN A new year is well underway for local school districts.

During the Sept. 17 board meeting, the Manchester Local Schools Board of Education was updated on the start of school and the district’s report card.

Superintendent James Robinson said the district moved up from a C to a B. He said only seven schools in Summit County received a B.

Robinson said the improved grade is a team effort from the staff.

“It goes back to the kind of people we have and the leaders in the buildings,” Robinson said.

Each building principal gave an update on the start of the school year, which is off to a good start, they said. All of the principals also thanked the district’s custodial staff for their hard work making the buildings look so nice.

This year, there is one new staff member at Nolley Elementary School, four at the middle school and two at the high school.

Board President Richard Sponseller said Manchester is a special place to work.

“We are all like family,” Sponseller said. “Robinson doesn’t hire the best ones, he hires the right ones.”

The board also recognized Nancy Boyd and Robert Eckert on their retirement.

Boyd, who was the music teacher at Nolley Elementary School, began in 1985. Sponseller said she had an impact on students and getting them interested in music.

Eckert, who worked for the district for 22 years, served as a middle school physical education and health teacher. He also was the first middle school athletic director.

In other business Sept. 17, the board:

- Approved a contract between the district and Summit County Educational Service Center Board of Governors for Kids First Transition Opportunity Program for Handicapped Pupils.

- Approved a transfer from the General Fund to the Bond Retirement Fund for $16,263 for a bus lease payment.

- Approved the date change for the eighth grade Washington D.C./Gettysburg trip for 2019-2020 school year for the dates of May 11 through May 13.

- Approved the Medical School Program Service agreement between the district and Healthcare Process Consulting Inc.

- Approved an agreement between Sendero Therapies and the district for occupation and physical therapy services.

- Approved a resolution that the board calls for the complete and immediate repeal of House Bill 70 and the enactment of House Bill 154, which restores local control and focuses on the improvement of student outcomes.

- Approved 12 second readings of policy updates.

- Announced the November board meeting will be held at the Portage Lakes Career Center.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Administration Building, 6075 Manchester Road.