JACKSON TWP. Aunt Susie’s Cancer Wellness Center for Women hosted its fifth Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sept. 21. It was held for the first time at Saint Stephen’s Martyr Lutheran Church on Fulton Dr NW in Jackson Township. Past years it was held at Trinity Methodist in Perry Heights.

Executive Director Marlene Mason said the organization helps women with all types of cancer do their errands and other tasks.

“We drive them to doctor’s, treatment or bloodwork appointments and back home, we can do small errands, some housecleaning, help with meals and other things they may need done,” Mason said. “Each client is interviewed to see what they may need help with and then we try to solve their needs.”

The all-volunteer group started in 2014 and have helped more than 200 women in Stark County. The spaghetti dinner is the group’s main fundraiser. Most of the food for the dinner is donated as are the baskets used for raffles. A wine bottle toss game was a new feature this year. There are 48 members in the group and 32 were volunteering at the dinner.

"We can’t function without Aunt Susie’s," said Dr. Suzan Chang from Aultman Hosptial's radiology oncology department. “Some patients don’t want to do their treatment because they are so worried about transportation issues. Aunt Susie’s does door-to-door transportation for our patients. We have never had one of their driver’s not come through for us.”

Aunt Susie’s Cancer Wellness Center for Women is an all-volunteer group supported in part by the Aultman Foundation and Sisters of Charity. It is a certified 501(c) (3) organization and services are free to clients.

Its mission is to help Stark County women diagnosed with cancer and their families with day to day responsibilities. Aunt Susie’s provides transportation to and from chemo/radiation treatments and doctor appointments. It can also provide free meal vouchers and free house cleaning vouchers.

To volunteer, donate or ask about services, visit www.auntsusies.org.