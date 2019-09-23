LOUDONVILLE — A product of the youth theatrical productions of the Mohican Community Theatre and Loudonville High School Drama Club, Isabeau Murray, will direct a program on her own for the first time this weekend.



Murray will direct the Mohican Youth Theatre production of "The Snow White Variety Show" this coming Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m.



Assistant director of the past two youth theatre productions, "Annie" last fall and "Alice in Wonderland" this spring, Murray said she told Ohio Theatre management team members Sally Hollenbach, Traci Cooper and Marissa Burd that she wanted to try directing a play on her own.



"In the meantime, while reviewing possible scripts for a show, I literally stumbled on the new play, ‘Snow White Variety Show,’ falling in love with it as I read it, and then convincing the three theatre managers that they loved it too," she said. "They approved the show and me directing it."



Murray said the show is a comedic spinoff on the tale of the Seven Dwarfs, with each dwarf interviewed for a late-night TV show. Thirty-one young actors and actresses are performing in it, and will "concentrating, this time, more on acting, and less on music and dance," Murray said.



Murray performed in seven different Mohican Theatre productions while a high school student, including a role as the lead female villain in "Les Misérables" her senior year of high school.



Since then she assisted Hollenbach in directing the youth musical Annie, and assisted Jessica Wagner in Alice in Wonderland this spring.



Murray works full time at the Ashland Home Depot, where she is a flooring specialist



She isn't actually playing with blue streamers, but rather making sure the wind is blowing in a scene requiring it.