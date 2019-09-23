JACKSON TWP. Many shoppers have already kicked off their search for holiday gifts. Studio Arts & Glass kicked off its holiday shopping season with the annual Fall Festival of Art Sale.

Owners Wendy and Robert Joliet have been creating custom stained glass items and selling stained glass items in their shop for close to 40 years. They hold several holiday shopping events, including the Fall Festival, where they highlight works by several local and Ohio artists.

Wendy Joliet said Studio Arts & Glass is really three businesses under one roof including a production area where it makes custom designed stained glass, a gift shop filled with jewelry, blown glass and stained glass items made by north American artists. There is also an education side of the business where the shop offers a variety of classes throughout the year.

On Sept. 14 and 15, the gift shop was decked out in all things fall and Halloween. A few of the artists that were highlighted included Robert Joliet's stained glass artworks, handblown glass pumpkins by Luke Adams, photographs and other items from Efy McDonnell and Menko handblown glass sunflower bowls.

“We hold this show and sale every year along with our Holiday Open House weekends starting the second week of November and running through Thanksgiving,” Wendy Joliet said. “We also hold a Garden Art show in June.”

Shoppers could find beautiful displays of glass and other gift items throughout the store. Plus, Wendy Joliet had two newfoundland puppies up for adoption. Guests were treated to sandwiches, desserts and drinks. And, there were several classes offered for making a fused glass sunflower.

The Joliets started the company in a shop on 30th Street in Canton. It moved to the current location on Strauss Avenue in Jackson Township more than 15 years ago. Wendy Joliet said all of the stained glass items are made by the shop except for the many antique stained glass items they have for sale. They have been offering stained glass classes for more than 37 years.

“We hold the various open houses throughout the year to highlight local artists and to get people in so they can watch how we create beautiful glass works, maybe take a class and get some great gifts for family and friends. There are usually close to 350 people come through for the Fall Festival every year,” Wendy Joliet said.

For more information about the upcoming Holiday Open House, classes, the retail shop or custom or restoration projects, visit the website at www.studioartsandglass.com, call 330-494-9779 or stop by the shop at 7495 Strauss Ave. NW.