The Kent State Museum is now presenting two complementary exhibits, one that showcases the history of May 4, 1970 through the dichotomy of the clothes worn by the establishment and the students, and another that offers a modern perspective on the events of May 4 and the social justice issues of today’s world.



"Culture/Counterculture: Fashions of the 1960s and 70s," which presents the generation gap of the time through fashion, opened on Friday and will be open to the public until Sept. 6, 2020. "Wearing Justice: Perspectives From KSU Fashion School Faculty and Students," is a juried show that brings attention to current social issues and is now on display through May 31, 2020.



Both exhibits were developed under the umbrella of the 50th Commemoration of May 4, 1970.



"The culture/counterculture dichotomy is that you think of the 1960s and you think of hippies and fun tie-dye, psychedelic patterns and jeans, but we also have celebrities and socialites and couture dresses, so I wanted to showcase the contrast between those different strands," said Museum Curator Sara Hume.



"That is the conflict that comes forth on May 4. I see May 4, in a lot of ways, as the culmination of these simmering tensions in society."



The exhibit opens on high fashion of the 1960s with dresses worn by celebrities and African American entertainers, including a jacket worn by Jimi Hendrix and a dress worn by Diana Ross, both of which are on loan from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Next, there is high-end couture, an examination of the gender binary, a look at experimental materials like clear plastics and crocheted raffia, and a display of color, patterns and textures.



Embedded in all of it will be an Army uniform from the Vietnam War that is on loan from Ohio History Connection, a dress uniform once worn by a National Guardsman who was on campus on May 4 and a Vietnam-era jacket embroidered with the phrase "When I die I’ll go to heaven because I’ve served my time in hell."



The final portion of the exhibit showcases the counterculture fashions, much of which is on loan from community members and Kent State alumni, that incorporate tie-dye, denim and fringe.



While "Culture/Counterculture" is a retrospective of the fashions of the era, "Wearing Justice," which is on the lower level of the museum, takes a more modern perspective.



"They have similar themes to support the 50th commemoration but at the same time, one is focused on the history, whereas ‘Wearing Justice’ is a representation of students and faculty’s view of current issues," said fashion design and merchandising professor Chanjuan Chen, who curated the juried exhibit with fellow professor Sue Hershberger Yoder.



A hallway display of T-shirts representing modern movements such as the Women’s March, Black Lives Matter and Parkland, all collected by Museum Director Sarah Rodgers and Exhibition Designer Jim Williams, sets the stage for the modern take on social justice issues and leads into two rooms filled with student and faculty work. Student work was juried by faculty members Noël Palomo-Lovinski, Jihyun Kim and Lauren Copeland, while faculty work was juried by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Curator Amanda Pecsenye.



"It’s a commemorative show, but artists and designers can interpret that to be a direct commemoration of the May 4 symbolism or work with imagery that relates to current day issues and social activism," Yoder said.



Students and faculty received the call for submissions early in the spring semester, submitted drawings and then had about two months to create their garments or works of art.



The show includes two collaborative pieces by Yoder, "Kindred Bloom" with Melissa Campbell which is inspired by modern young activists using folk art and their clothes to communicate their opinions on gun laws and "Etched Justice" with Ja Young Hwang which overlays a bright floral daisy pattern with a machine printed organza to show how flowers shine through a veil.



Chen’s showpiece is called "United in Love" which was inspired by the United Nations and uses interlocking hexagons of various sizes to create a no-stitch bust and implements various colors on the skirt to represent unity and peace among the rainbow of races and cultures of the world.



"I was thinking about what I can bring to the exhibition, love and peace rather than conflicts," Chen said.



