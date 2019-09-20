Lifetime Springfield Township resident Eileen (App) Jenkins, celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 26, 2019. Family and friends gathered the day before to talk about her life and legacy. Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer presented her with a proclamation of recognition on her big day and President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, sent her a signed birthday card.

Eileen was born to Robert and Mildred App on Aug. 26, 1919. She had the honor of serving as Springfield High School’s first homecoming queen and later went on to play the trumpet in the area’s first all-female band, The Coeds. After marrying Robert “Bob” Jenkins on Aug. 12, 1939, they went on to have three children, Karen, Larry and Jim. During WWII, while Bob was serving in the Army, she worked as a Riveter Girl at Goodyear. Bob and Eileen were married for 60 years before he passed away in 1999.

Eileen has quite a legacy, including her three children, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.