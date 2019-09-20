LAKEMORE During the Sept. 16 Lakemore Village Council meeting, several pieces of legislation were approved by the council members.

Taking care of the business for the remaining months of the year, an ordinance amending a previous ordinance was adopted to make appropriations for expenses and other expenditures of the village for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

An ordinance was also amended to the employee’s policies and procedures manual for the village referring to the credit card policy.

A resolution to authorize Mayor Rick Justice on behalf of the village to advertise for bids, review bids and to execute contracts as required for the Restore Addiction watermain project was approved by the council members.

Looking to next year, a resolution was read for the first time to authorize the mayor and police chief to enter into a contract with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to obtain police dispatch services. The resolution will be read at the Oct. 7 and 21 meetings. The beginning date for the contract, if approved, would be Jan. 1, 2020, and would end Dec. 31, 2020. The cost would be $46,279 which would be payable the first day of each month in an equal monthly installment of $3,856.58.

A resolution was approved dispensing with the three reads to approve the reinstatement of Daniel Hymes with the Lakemore Fire Department.

Announcements:

- Mayor Rick Justice was excused from the meeting as his father was in the hospital.

- Council President Rich Cole thanked all involved with the 100-year anniversary for the Lakemore United Methodist Church and the good works the members have done over the years. He said it was nice to hear the bells again that have been silent for many years. The bells play at noon and 6 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9:45 a.m. when the worship service begins.

- From 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, a spaghetti dinner will be held at the Army Navy Post across from the Municipal Building to support this year’s Share A Christmas program for village children. The cost is $10 and all proceeds benefit the Share A Christmas program.

- On Oct. 19, a quarter auction will be held to support the Spartan Snack Pack program. This year the group is planning on helping 180 kids to have a snack pack on the weekends. Doors open for the auction at 5 p.m. with the auction beginning at 6 p.m. The event is being held at the high school.

On Oct. 19, the Springfield Lakemore Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. Those interested in a booth are asked to message the chamber on Facebook.

- Oct. 26 is a day for Halloween with the annual Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, followed by the kids Halloween party at 1 p.m. and Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

- Donations of candy for the children’s party are appreciated and can be made at the Municipal Building during business hours.

- Lembos Gives Back program will help the snack pack program Tuesdays in the month of October. Your dine in or carryout order helps to raise dollars for the program.

- On Oct. 31, Trick or Treat will be held at the Lakemore Plaza from 5 to 6 p.m.

- Nov. 1 is the Lion’s Club Decade dance. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the dance begins at 6 p.m. The decade will be the 60’s dress the part if you wish.

- On Nov. 3, the Lakemore Police Department will be holding a picture day from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your family, pets and props to have a photo taken to support the Share A Christmas program for a donation of $25 per sitting. Contact Gwen to book a time slot at 330-733-6125.

- On Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Taste of Japan will be held to benefit the Share A Christmas program. The cost of the dinner is $15 per person, $25 a couple. The dinner is at Bethel Springfield Lake Drive. Tickets available at the Lakemore Police Department.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., October 7 at the Municipal Building.