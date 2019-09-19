Sept. 20

- From 5 to 7 p.m., The Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. NW, will host a Swiss Steak dinner. The cost is adults $8, children (12 and under) $4, two and under free. Gluten free and carry out is available. All profits go to community outreach projects and ministries.

Sept. 21

- The 5th Annual Canton Baby, Tot and Bigger Show for young growing families will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belden Village Mall. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. The show is an informative and will provide information to families on pregnancy, breastfeeding, health and wellness, child safety, financial planning, education, childcare, children’s classes, family activities and more. Parents and kids are invited to play the scavenger hunt game. Families are welcome to enjoy free activities and entertainment all day long. Bring the kids to meet superheroes Spidey and Patriotic Hero in Center Court from noon to 1 p.m. where they can enjoy a meet and greet and take photos. Create a free child ID kit provided by GASP (Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection) and expecting mothers can visit the ultrasound station to receive a free five-minute scan. Package upgrades ranging from $49 to $130 including 2D/3D/4D ultrasound scans at the event, two photo prints, gender reveal (if desired) and special gift. Families are encouraged to donate diapers to the Stark County Diaper Bank. Bring diapers, newborn to size 6, or donate, and be entered to win a gift card to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Children can also build diaper towers in the Stack and Play Station. Visit www.Facebook.com/BabyTotandBiggerShow for more information or call 330-556-9974.

- From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Y.A. Matinee. Join other teens to watch a great movie with snacks and drinks available. No registration is required. The program is free. For more information call 330-832-9831 ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Aunt Susie’s Cancer Wellness Center for Women will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at Saint Stephen’s Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW. All tickets are $10 (children 4 and under are free). Call 330-400-1215 for more information or to purchase tickets. Tickets can be purchased at ‘auntsusies.org’ or at the door.

Sept. 23

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, invites readers to join either of the Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss American Gods by Neil Gaiman. The club meets in the second-floor meeting room. The event is free and open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Sept. 24

- From 12:10 to 12:50 p.m., the Brown Bag Lunch attendees will hear David Harding present “The History of Board Games.” Guests will learn about the origins of board games from ancient times through today's favorites such as Monopoly, Chutes and Ladders and many more. There will be a trivia contes and prizes. Brown Bag Lunch is held in Gessner Hall at the Massillon Museum. The program is free and attendees can bring lunch or purchase it at Anderson’s in the City in the museum lobby. No reservations are needed. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- The Massillon Dixieland Jazz Band will present a live concert, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way W. The first part of the evening will feature traditional New Orleans jazz. The second half of the program will be open to musicians, young and old, who want to sit in and jam with the band. On-street parking, as well as two-hour free parking in the parking deck behind the Senior Center building, is available to the public. Handicapped parking is also available on street level beneath the parking deck. Attendees may enter the rear of the building. For more information, contact Jim Chatterton at jrchatt41@gmail.com or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- At 6 p.m., Counting Carbs will be presented by Mechelle Metzgar, RN, diabetic educator, at North Canton Medical Center at Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Counting Carbohydrates is easier than most people think. For more information or to register, contact 330-754-4508 or sign up online at www.aultman.org/healthtalks.

Sept. 25

- The Women’s Fund, an endowment fund of Stark Community Foundation, will celebrate women and children at its Annual Gathering where recipients of the Fund’s 2019 grants will be showcased. Learn more about this innovative fund started by women, for women. Lindsay Buckingham from WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland will serve as special emcee of the gathering to be held at Shady Hollow Country Club, with social hour at 5:30 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m. Cost per person is $40, which includes sweet and savory stations, cash bar. Dress is business casual. Register online at www.starkcf.org/womensfund or call 330-454-3426.

Sept. 26

- At 6 p.m., the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at North Canton Medical Center at Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. For more information or to register contact 330-754-4508 or sign up online at www.aultman.org/healthtalks.

Sept. 27

- From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens in Grades 7 through 12 are invited to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., to make their own Fantasy Dragon Egg. Using plastic eggs, hot glue and paint, teens will transform an ordinary egg into a Fantasy Dragon Egg of their own design. All supplies are provided. The program is free and no registration is required. Call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org for more information.