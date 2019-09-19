Louise Valentine, Ph.D., has been appointed as the new director of Kent State University’s Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman School of Fashion Design and Merchandising, who holds the Peg’s Foundation Endowed Leadership Chair. Valentine most recently served as professor and chair of design at the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Scotland, U.K.



Valentine is an applied design researcher and brings experience in leading entrepreneurship, enterprise and employability for the University of Dundee and its School of Art and Design. She has extensive knowledge in successfully embedding innovation in curriculum design and structuring original teaching models and pedagogical practices. Valentine has consistently and successfully secured hundreds of thousands of pounds in U.K. research awards, grants, government funding and corporate support for her development of arts-focused research and enterprise projects.



Valentine received her bachelor of arts in industrial design: textiles from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland; her master of design: textiles from the University of Dundee; and her Ph.D. in the field of design from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.



"We are thrilled to have Louise join as our new Fashion School director," said John R. Crawford-Spinelli, dean of Kent State’s College of the Arts. "She brings exceptional experience in research, innovation and design. Her co-curricular work at the University of Dundee has prepared her with strong strategic visioning in postgraduate research and development, and she is well versed in international entrepreneurship practices and methodologies."



She is author and editor of "Prototype: Design and Craft in the 21st Century" (2013), "Past, Present and Future Craft Practice" (2010) and "New Craft Future Voices" (2007). At the University of Dundee, she supervised and examined doctoral degrees and served as lead supervisor for three design researchers sponsored by the £81M Victoria and Albert (V&A) Dundee Museum of Design. She was instrumental in helping V&A Dundee become an international center for design housed in a world-class building.



"I am excited and privileged to be appointed as the Fashion School’s next director," Valentine said. "Kent State’s Fashion School has an excellent reputation and is establishing itself as one of the very best in the world, based on an outstanding student experience and research that transforms people’s lives through the arts. It is a strong creative community, with outstanding faculty and staff who make the school the success it is and will be in the future. I very much look forward to leading the Fashion School in its next stage of development."