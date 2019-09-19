My sister’s entrepreneurial spirit inspires me. She’s one of those creative people who could make a weekly pitch on Shark Tank. She’s also one of those people who occasionally sees opportunities that might be less than sure-fire. Even so, her forceful "We’re sittin’ on a gold mine!" is a rallying cry.



Through her sewing talent, she’s made beautiful quilts, bowl cozies, book covers, baby bibs, adult bibs, teddy bears, and, well—I could go on. Items that aren’t gifts are usually sold at craft fairs.



My other sisters are equally creative. When we get together, the ideas flow like a waterfall. Some of the ideas are funny, but, mostly, we laugh just to laugh.



While each sister session is a real brainstorm, or brain hurricane, we sometimes lament ideas that escaped us. Remember when the Halloween leaf bags hit the market? Why didn’t we think of a big pumpkin face on a black garbage bag? So simple. That inventor made thousands.



Our latest venture left the realm of maybe-we-should and entered the land of let’s-do-this. The idea grew from our observation of designs on tapestry placemats. Open the lining, stuff with batting, and voilà! You have a lovely throw pillow. Cut a stocking shape from a large Christmas placemat, stitch a sturdy backing, and voilà again! You have a custom Christmas stocking for your mantle.



Ideas burst forth like mushrooms after rain. The four of us designed, stitched, staged our creations, and photographed them. We carefully wrote instructions and tested them. A professional computer technician formatted our work. Quick Tricks with Placemats was born. Starstruck, we sent it off to a printer. As a selling point, the more copies you order, the less expensive each becomes to print. We bought a lot. Giddy with excitement, we even planned a sequel.



Then along came Pinterest, where you can find hundreds of free ideas for making almost anything.



Sittin’ on a gold mine? Right now, I’m sittin’ on 200 unsold copies of a cool pattern book.



And, since I have three sisters, I’m not the only one.