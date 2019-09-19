LAKE TWP. The Hartville Marketplace hosted the first annual G.L.O. 5K & Festival on Sept. 7. There were four concerts, 14 food trucks, a 5K race and plenty of family fun such as a bounce house and cotton candy.

“We had 161 runners and walkers this morning for the 5K," said event coordinator Kirk Greaves. “All proceeds from today’s event will go to Lake Township FISH Pantry and Love Our Community who provides housing for the homeless in Hartville.”

Money was raised through race sponsors and food truck registration. Greaves said they estimated that the event would draw 10,000 people throughout the day.

There was also free live music and the concert schedule included Christian artists Jacob Rummell, the Michael Kelley Band, Jamie Kimmett and Stars Go Dim. While the event was free to get in, concert goers could reserve VIP seating located in front of the stage. The VIP ticket holders had a chance to win a meet and greet with Stars Go Dim.

The food truck rally was set up in a wide circle in the parking lot next to where the flea market was set up and open. There was a full stage area for the concerts and a kids section off to the side of the food trucks.

“One of our goals as a business is to give back to the community. This event is our way of giving back and saying thank you to everybody,” Greaves said.