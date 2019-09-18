A pumpkin carver will be performing his talents for the first time at this year’s Barnesville Pumpkin Festival.



Gus Smithhisler of "Squashcarver" has carved giant pumpkins professionally for over 18 years. Based in Central Ohio, most of his work can be found at the renowned Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Franklin Park Conservatory, the Ohio State Fair and that other pumpkin festival up the road. He also appeared on Halloween Wars Season 6 on the Food Network.



The Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Longwood Gardens, Garfield Park Conservatory Chicago, the Cincinnati and Indianapolis Zoos have featured his work as well as the Country Living Fair. Gus continues to hone his trade every fall when the pumpkins are in. You do not want to miss his live demonstration from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday near the King Pumpkin stand. This event has been kindly sponsored by Karing Hands, Above Town Comfort and McGee Properties, LLC.