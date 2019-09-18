LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Sept. 9, the Lake Township Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of auxiliary Uniontown Police officer Jeff Igleheart. It then voted to hire Jeff Igleheart as a full-time Road Department employee, both actions are effective Sept. 10.

After accepting the resignation of Igleheart, trustees hired him as a full-time Road Department employee at $19 an hour. Igleheart has been a police officer for more than 30 years and has been with the Uniontown Police Department since 2014.

He also worked at Lake Township as an auxiliary Road Department employee. Trustee President Jeremy Yoder said that Igleheart will carry over 45 days of sick leave to his new position and will serve a one-year probationary period.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Sept. 9 in the amount of $117,260.

- Approved discontinuing the township’s e-waste program. Yoder said the vendor the township used sent them a notice that the company will no longer take electronics. Trustees weren’t able to find a new vendor so they are canceling the program. Yoder said they will take electronics during the spring and fall cleanups.

- Voted to move the Sept. 23 meeting to Sept. 30.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Township Hall