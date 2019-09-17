Showmanship



Senior Age 17-18 - Wyatt Fliger, first; Shawna Barr, second; Summer Mills, third; Derek Mutchler, fourth; Emily Brannon, fifth; Skylar Dawson, sixth; Taylor Dawson, seventh; Kyler Mills, eighth; Logan Neely; ninth.



Senior Age 15-16 - Destiny LaFever, first; Ty Hawley, second; Payton Eichelberger, third; Mason Weber, fourth; Dalton Spreng, fifth; Jake Smith, sixth; Gavin Madsen, seventh; Autumn Spring, eighth; Dillon Kern, ninth; Brynn Welch, 10th.



Intermediate Age 13-14 - Annette Augustine, first; Brooklyn Mills, second; Jaxston Rogers, third; Rylee Dawson, fourth; Riley Twining, fifth; Brett Carnegie, sixth; Madison Bennett, seventh; Kayden Rogers; eighth; Garret Kern, 9th; Brynnae Ables, 10th.



Junior Age 11-12 - Haleigh Stephens, first; Cade Hawley; second; Drew Spreng, third; Shelby Lackey; fourth; Clare Hahn, fifth; Nicholas Cartwright, sixth; Kolton Eichelberger, seventh; Travis Legg, eighth; Klarissa Byler, ninth; Tyson Welch, 10th.



Junior Age 10 & Under - Carston Stephens, first; Helaina Gray, second; Lukas Finley, third; Brayten Stuart, fourth; Logan Finley, fifth.



Premier Showman: Annette Augustine, Loudonville Hi Risers



Born & Raised Weight Classes



Beef Steer Heat 1 - Cade Hawley, first; Drew Spreng, second; Zoie Lozier, third; Lukas Finley, fourth. Beef Steer Heat 2 - Destiny LaFever, first; Clare Hahn, second; Skylar Dawson, third; Wyatt Fliger, fourth; Autumn Spring, fifth. Beef Steer Heat 3 - Shelby Lackey, first; Mya Bowles, second; Drew Spreng, third; Brynnae Ables; fourth; Jaxston Rogers, fifth; Jake Smith, sixth; Nicholas Cartwright, seventh.



Beef Steer Heat 4 - Brayten Stuart, first; Garret Kern, second; Dillon Kern, third; Gavin Madsen, fourth; Rylee Dawson, fifth; Logan Finley, sixth.



Dairy Steer Heat 1 - Brooklyn Mills, first; Payton Eichelberger, second; Kolton Eichelberger, third; Summer Mills, fourth; Kyler Mills, fifth; Riley Twining, sixth.



Born & Raised Champion Class



Grand Champion Born & Raised Beef Steer: Cade Hawley



Grand Champion Born & Raised Beef Steer: Destiny LaFever



3rd Overall Born & Raised Beef Steer: Shelby Lackey



4th Overall Born & Raised Beef Steer: Mya Bowles



5th Overall Born & Raised Beef Steer: Drew Spreng



Grand Champion Born & Raised Dairy Steer: Brooklyn Mills



Reserve Grand Champion Born & Raised Dairy Steer: Payton Eichelberger