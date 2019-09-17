JACKSON TWP. September has so far brought some nice and generally dry weather for area Friday night football games and for Saturday night band shows. The weather was perfect this year for the 2019 Jackson Festival of Bands show on Sept. 14 at Robert Fife Stadium.

“We’ve been hosting this show for well over 40 years, we usually have mostly local bands and we try to have a university band every year. This year, Malone University’s band is with us," said coordinator and Jackson High School Purple Army Assistant Director David Gleason.. "Jackson is marching 320 this year which is about the same size we had last year. We are one of the larger band programs in the state. Every band always brings their own style and variety of repertory.”

There were six bands from around Northeast Ohio. The evening started with the Jackson Purple Army welcoming the crowd and the other bands by playing the Star Spangled Banner. Then the Chippewa Marching Chips took to the field with a rock concert.

Next up was The Pride of Minerva High School with its 2019 Shrek Show! Next, the Malone University Pioneer Spirit Marching Band wowed the crowd playing tunes from Disney.

After intermission the Lakeview, Glenoak Golden Eagle High School Marching Band and the Boardman Spartan marching bands entertained. The night was topped off with Jackson’s Purple Army Marching Band entertaining with its renditions of "Mississippi Mudd," "More and More," "So Very Hard to Go," "Barracuda," "Let’s Groove," "Dancing Queen," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "Across the Field."

“It’s just always a wonderful night of marching and majesty," Gleason said. "The show always offers a good opportunity for all kinds of folks who may never have seen one of these bands to see a great show. I’m excited to see what the bands bring tonight.”