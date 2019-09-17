GREEN City Council voted Sept. 10 to adjust the 2019 appropriations budget by $445,600 to cover expenses related to several projects in the city.

Councilman and Finance Committee Chair Chris Humphrey said the budget modification includes $25,000 for planned in-house road maintenance and repairs in 2019; $33,200 related to the reconstruction of the Lichtenwalter Schoolhouse; a $4,500 purchase of video equipment to be used in the taping of city council meetings; and $300,000 related to the Massillon Road north road construction project, which will be reimbursed to the city through a Federal grant.

The appropriations modification resolution passed unanimously on its second reading by Council.

Other actions

Council also heard a planning and zoning commission meeting update from Councilman and Planning Committee Chair Rocco Yeargin which included approval of new signage at two locations – The Village at St. Edward at Green and Messiah Lutheran Church; a lot split request at a planned subdivision on Massillon Road; and a preliminary site plan for 24 single family home lots at the new Franklin Farms subdivision to be built at Kreighbaum and Graybill roads.