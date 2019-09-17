Canton Country Day School, 3000 Demington Ave. NW, plans to take part in an International art and literacy project, Pinwheels for Peace by planting pinwheels with messages of peace in front of the school on Sept. 20.

Pinwheels for Peace is an art installation project started in 2005 by two Art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, of Coconut Creek, Fla., as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world and in their lives. In the first year, groups in more than 1,325 locations throughout the world were spinning pinwheels on Sept. 21st, and there were approximately 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world. Last year, more than 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in more than 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and South America. Locally, Mike Brown, Head of Canton Country Day, will be coordinating the Pinwheels for Peace project.

Canton Country Day School students, Pre-kindergarten throgh grade 8, will create of all shapes and sizes – as part of the creation process, the students will write their thoughts about "war and peace/tolerance/living in harmony with others" on one side. On the other side, they will draw, paint, collage, etc., to visually express their feelings. The students will assemble these pinwheels and on International Day of Peace they will "plant" their pinwheels on the lawn in the front campus of the school as a public statement and art exhibit/installation.

For more information, go to http://www.pinwheelsforpeace.com. or contact 330-453-8279.