Lost Kendal Walking Tour

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept 21 at Union Square (the corner of Wales and Andrew Avenue NE in Massillon), take a stroll through the village of Kendal, now part of Northeast Massillon, which was founded in 1812. Its New England Quaker roots influenced the appearance of the community and its activism in the Underground Railroad. Many of the original residences, the cemetery and the village greens remain today. Tours will be led by Margy Vogt or Mandy Altimus Stahl. The fee is $7 (cash) per person, payable at the beginning of the tour. To use a credit card in advance, visit margyvoft.com.

Canton Art Call

Head to Downtown Canton to vote on 54 art entries from all over the world begining at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. The art will be displayed at The Hub Factory, 336 Sixth St. NW; Lynda Tuttle's Art Center, 209 Sixth St. NW; Makeshift Makersspace & Makers Union, 135 Sixth St. NW; and 3rd Space Gallery, 600 Market Ave. N. Three cash prizes will be awarded in each category. Visit www.visitcanton.com for more details and additional days people can vote on their favorite pieces.

720 Festa Gervasi

Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE Canton, with hold 720 Festa Gervasi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an open-air, local market showcasing makers and bakers, brewers and growers to learn about a fresh new way to shop, eat and discover local talent. Enjoy the day with Grape Harvest inspired family activities, live music, foods and food trucks as well as full menu dining at Gervasi Bistro and Crush House. 720 makers, bakers, brewers, growers, keepers, upcyclers, pickers, jewelers & more will be set up "Market Style" along the lovely brick path on Gervasi grounds. Enjoy locally crafted coffee, wine, beer and specialty cocktails while you shop the market and experience a Fall Sunday. The event and parking is free.