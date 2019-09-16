JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Sept. 10, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees held two public rezoning requests hearings.

The first was a request by Hammontree & Associates Limited for Daniel and Penny Laubacher. The request was to rezone approximately 2.61 acres from Rural Residential to Suburban Office and Limited Business District. The land is at 4220 Reicosky Lane NW, approximately 1,032 feet north of Fulton Dr. Northwestand 355 feet south of Munson Street.

Only the requester spoke in favor of the rezoning and nobody spoke against the it during the hearing.

The Jackson Township Zoning Commission recommend approving the rezone request and trustees voted to follow the recommendation.

The second hearing was for a proposal by Frank Nicodemo and FJN Three. The request was to rezone 3.599 acres of a 9-acre parcel from Rural Residential to Commercial Business District at 7475 Wales Ave. NW. The requested 3.599 acres is approximately 500 feet from the centerline of Wales Avenue and abuts the cul-de-sac of Lourelton.

The requester wasn’t able to make this meeting and asked for a continuance. Trustees opened the hearing and voted for a continuance to 5 p.m. at the Oct. 8 regular meeting.

Other Actions:

- Set Halloween Trick-or-Treat for 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

- Approved the purchase and sale agreement for close to an acre of right away property for the Keck Park development from the Real Hope Church on Wales Avenue NW. The cost of the property is $5,000 and an electronic sign for the church. The township’s administrator Michael Vaccaro said the land is on the west side of Route 241 and that the township will be putting a right drop lane per the Ohio Department of Transportation’s requirements on the parcel.

- Paid bills in the amount of $1.2 million.

- Accepted a donation for the police department in the amount of $100 from Sunset Hills Burial & Memory Garden.

- Accepted two donations to the fire department in the amount of $100 each from Michael and Lisa Savage and Carmine and Charlotte Gangemi.

- Authorized a temporary closing of the yard waste site on Oct. 19 for the township’s annual Haunted Hayride.

REMINDERS:

- Safety Center Open House 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6

- Unity in the Community Pancake Breakfast & Health Fair at Jackson High School 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19.

- Haunted Hayride in South Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Township Hall.