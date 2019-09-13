SEPTEMBER 13, 1959



Byesville High School senior class officers are elected: Delbert Thompson, president; Gary Hutton, vice president; Tom McKee, treasurer; Bill Short, secretary; Gloria Howell and Raymond Sigman, student council.



SEPTEMBER 13, 1969



Jack McWilliams was named a salesperson at Midtown Motor Sales.



SEPTEMBER 13, 1979



Mike McKay has been named coordinator of CPR classes in Guernsey County.



SEPTEMBER 13, 1989



Guernsey County Commissioner, James G. Granitsas has been named by Gov. Richard Celeste to serve as Cambridge Municipal Court judge until a successor is elected in November, 1989.



SEPTEMBER 13, 1999



Shawn Selmon, an applicant to the Cambridge Police Department, was pushing a cruiser during his physical agility test at the Guernsey County Law Enforcement Center. A total of 10 applicants who had passed the Civil Service examination took part, with 7 of them passing this second phase of the hiring process.