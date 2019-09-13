The village of Lakemore has joined NOPEC’s natural gas aggregation program. NOPEC is a non-profit group of more than 230 Ohio Communities that negotiates lower utility rates. As Ohio’s largest energy aggregator, NOPEC buys gas and electricity in bulk to help lower customers’ utility bills.

Natural gas supply through NOPEC for eligible residents and small businesses is estimated to begin with their October 2019 meter read. There will be no disruption of service during this switch.

All eligible Village of Lakemore residents and small business owners will begin receiving enrollment letters from NOPEC starting August 20th detailing rate options. Those who wish to enroll, do not need to take any action. As a resident in a NOPEC community, you will automatically be enrolled into the Program Price option NOPEC negotiates exclusively for its customers. For information about NOPEC’s variable price option, call 855-667-3201. If you do not want to participate in NOPEC’s natural gas aggregation program and would rather choose your own supplier, fill out the opt-out form included with your enrollment letter and return it by mail.

The local natural gas utility, Dominion East Ohio, will still be responsible for delivering natural gas to homes and businesses, reading meters, and sending bills. You should still call your local natural gas utility if you have a natural gas emergency.

If you have any questions about your enrollment letter, NOPEC’s rates, or the aggregation program, visit us online at nopec.org or contact NOPEC’s customer service line at 855-667-3201 (855-NOPEC01). NOPEC’s customer service team is available 24/7 to answer your questions.

About NOPEC

NOPEC (Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council) is a non-profit group of over 230 Ohio communities that negotiates lower utility rates. As Ohio’s largest energy aggregator, NOPEC buys gas and electricity in bulk to help lower customers’ utility bills. Since 2001, NOPEC has saved residents and businesses over $300 million and awarded over $28 million in energy-efficiency grants to NOPEC member communities. For more information about NOPEC, visit www.nopec.org.