LAKEMORE New police officers were sworn in at the Village of Lakemore Council meeting on Sept. 3.

Resolutions to hire Ronald Gilbert and Thomas Hinerman as part-time patrolmen and promote Shawn Barausk to part-time patrolman were approved. Also, for the Police Department, a resolution to hire Matt Thomas and Jennifer Deaton as commissioned unpaid reserve officers. Thomas was unable to be at the meeting due to work obligations and will be sworn in later in the week.

A resolution for the resignation of Alexis Slider from the Police Department was accepted by council. Councilwoman Laura Cochran thanked Slider for volunteering so many hours to the community.

“We wish her the best of luck in her new job,” she said.

Other news:

- For the Fire Department, council approved resolutions included the re-hire of Dan Chapman and the acceptance of the resignation of Jeff Cook from the department.

The council also approved a resolution for the Fire Department to apply for the ServeOhio Grant to purchase and install street number signs for residents in Lakemore.

- Mayor Rick Justice said he had good news that Restore Recovery which is building on the former property of Edwin Shaw will be breaking ground within the next week or two.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Sept. 16 at the Municipal Building.