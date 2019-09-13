One of my favorite verses about the gentleness of Christ is Psalm 18:35. "Thou hast also given me the shield of thy salvation: and thy right hand hath holden me up, and thy gentleness hath made me great."



The sign said, "Jesus is Gentleness Personified." The Jesus I know is a gentle man. When I feel his touch, hear him speak, or feel the leading of his Spirit I can know his gentleness. His hand holds me up when I would fall. His gentleness gives me courage and the will to try again.



When I looked up gentleness in my thesaurus some of the words I found were calmness, kindness, softness, and peacefulness. Personified means alive, in person, incarnate, in the flesh, or exemplified. I would say Jesus in the flesh, was a calm, peaceful man.



Did Jesus ever become angry? I believe he did. Matthew 21:12 – 13 says, "And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves." John 2:15 tells me that Jesus made a scourge of small cords with which he drove them out of the temple.



It seems that Jesus has a special understanding and love for his own. Through his gentleness he allows me to make choices, even wrong ones, and then welcomes me home when my wandering is over.



It’s a blessing today to follow Christ’s commands and so know His precious gentleness.