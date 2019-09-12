Baby, Tot & Bigger

The 3rd Annual Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show for young growing families will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Summit Mall. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. The Baby, Tot & Bigger Show is an informative celebration for new and growing families, including pregnancy, babies, toddlers and preschool age children. The event will provide information to families on pregnancy, health and wellness, pediatric dentistry, child safety, financial planning, childcare, children’s classes, family activities and more. Parents are invited to start at the registration table in Center Court to spin the Prize Wheel, for a chance to win great prizes. The first 200 attendees will receive a free Swag Bag, sponsored by Music Together Summit along with a complimentary issue of Northeast Ohio Parent magazine. Families are welcome to enjoy free activities throughout the day. Visit www.Facebook.com/BabyTotandBiggerShow for more information or call 330-556-9974.

Night at the races

Enjoy the excitement of horse racing with a buffet dinner, open bar and fun. The Camp Quality “Letting Kids with Cancer Be Kids Again and Metavivor Metastic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness” fundraiser will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14. The event includes a 50/50 drawing, side boards and grand prize actions. The fun will take place at Emidio’s Banquet Center, 48 East Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Horse and Race sponsorships are available. To sponsor a horse or race, contact themomfoundation@gmail.com or choose from the ticket menu on the website. Call 330-714-7866 for more information.

Free outdoor movie

Enjoy a free outdoor movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, at Glendale Cemetery on Sept. 21. This family-friendly alien party is free and open to the public. Close out the last weekend of the "Summer of Space" by gathering around our inflatable mothership of a screen for this alien movie classic under the stars. Gates, trolley service, activities, concessions, and food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start around 8 p.m. In the case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, September 22, at the same times. For weather and other event updates, check the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/404891460154505/ Glendale Cemetery is located at 150 Glendale Avenue.