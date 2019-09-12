Each year, Sept. 17-23 is celebrated as Constitution Week, and this year marks the 232nd Anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, which is the cornerstone of our freedoms and was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by government.

On Aug. 19, Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer signed a proclamation to recognize Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals that the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained. Neugebauer presented the proclamation to Sharon Snowden of the Catherine Richards Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D Eisenhower. The act mandates all publicly funded educational institutions provide educational programming on the history of our Constitution.

The Catherine Richards Chapter was chartered in the City of Green in 2016. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, patriotism, and education. Any woman 18 years or older, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the Revolutionary War, is eligible to join. For more information, contact Sharon at usadarling@hotmail.com. Or 330-671-5678.