Richard Doll retired on Aug. 1, but already has found himself a part-time job to stay busy.

PLAIN TWP. Over the course of 52 years Richard Doll worked for eight different companies but he never changed jobs.

Up until Aug. 1, Doll worked as a garbage truck driver. He had been picking up and hauling away trash since he was 14.

"It was a job that you knew was always going to be there," Doll said of his career. The joke was that business always was picking up.

Growing up near Hartville, Doll became friends with Donald Kurtz, whose father, Enos Kurtz, had a business collecting trash. He started helping one summer and never stopped. At age 17, Doll was occasionally driving the truck.

"It was better than playing all day," Doll said. The money he earned paid for a car and car insurance.

It wasn't easy work. Kurtz Rubbish collected from customers in Hartville, Uniontown and the rest of Lake Township as well the North Canton area. It was before curb pick up became the norm, and often Doll was walking into a customers' backyards to haul away garbage and ash from burn barrels.

Doll married the boss' daughter, Elaine Kurtz, in September 1974. Eventually Kurtz sold his business to R.C. Miller, based in Canton. In January 1998, R.C. Miller was sold to American Disposal, which by the end of 1998 was scooped up by Allied Waste.

In 1999, Allied Waste bought Browning-Ferris Industries and sold some operations — including what had been the R.C. Miller business — to Republic Services. But because Republic already owned local trash hauling business, regulators ordered the sale of Akron and Canton operations. Capital Environmental was the next owner.

Cleveland-based Metro Disposal bought the business from Capital in July 2001. Metro held onto the business until December 2009 when it sold to Waste Management. The Houston-based company still owned the business when Doll retired.

While the owners changed, Doll stayed put.

"Whatever company did the buying out, he just stayed with them," Elaine said. Staying put helped pay the bills and feed Richard and Elaine's six children.

And Doll liked his job, despite long and irregular hours, coping with weather and dealing with occasional equipment problems. The work was interesting. "It's always amazing what people throw out," he said.

One month without a job was all Doll could tolerate. He started working part-time last week at Hartville Hardware assembling doors for local contractors. "I needed something to do," he said.

Firm names new president

Engineering firm Scheeser Buckley Mayfield, based in Green, has named Chris Schoonover as president.

Schoonover takes over for James E. Eckman, who served 17 years as the firm's president. Eckman, a senior partner, now is serving as vice president of operations.

Eckman said Schoonover's promotion has been planned for some time and was approved by the company's directors. The firm is marking 60 years in business and directors believed "it was the ideal time for this change so that fresh leadership can be in place," Eckman wrote in a letter announcing the change.

Schoonover has 26 years with the firm. He has an architectural engineering degree from Penn State University and is certified as a professional engineer, LEED accredited professional and certified building commissioning professional.

Music Farm store in Green opens

The grand opening of the Music Farm's new location in Green is Saturday from 10 to 6 p.m.

The store is located at 3498 S. Arlington Road. It's a second location to the Music Farm at 4900 Whipple Ave. NW in Plain Township's portion of the Belden Village shopping district.

The event includes T-shirts for the first 50 visitors, special deals and demonstrations. Musicians James Cook and Kent Sluscher — members of country musician Luke Bryan's band — will visit the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and WQMX personality Sarah Kay will broadcast live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Music Farm recently closed the Canton Music store in Plain Township and has combined that business with its two locations.

Buying shares

Investment firms have taken note that Tim Timken and other company executives are buying shares of TimkenSteel.

Last week, Timken bought 40,000 shares in three separate transactions. This followed an Aug. 6 transaction where Timken — chairman, chief executive officer and president of TimkenSteel — bought 30,000 shares. He now has direct ownership of 222,712 shares, and shared ownership of another 238,812 shares, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Three other TimkenSteel executives have acquired shares in the past week. Kristopher R. Westbrooks, executive vice president and chief financial officer, bought 7,350 shares; Frank A. DiPiero, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, bought 1,250 shares; and William P. Bryan, executive vice president for manufacturing, added 8,309 shares.

TimkenSteel shares have been trading in recent weeks at a range between $4.75 and and $6.50 per share. On Monday, the stock closed a $6.36, gaining 42 cents during the day.

Car sales lagging

Car dealerships in Northeast Ohio saw a boost in new vehicle sales during August, but for the year figures trail 2018 sales, the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association reported.

Dealerships sold 23,694 vehicles in August, a 1% gain when compared with 23,458 vehicles sold the previous year. But through the eight months dealers have sold 167,533 vehicles, down 1.6% from 170,254 vehicle sold during the same period in 2018.

The association, which includes dealers in Stark, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties, predicted lower or flat sales for 2019. "We're very pleased to see stable, solid growth," Louis A. Vitantonio, the association's president, said in a press release.

