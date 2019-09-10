JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Foundation (JLSF) is bringing the community together at the Royal Docks Brewhouse and Cannery, 5646 Wales Ave. NW, to kick off the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge. The kickoff event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Proceeds from the Polar Bear Plunge go directly to the JLSF Classroom Grant Program, which has delivered more than $45,000 to Jackson Local Schools’ classrooms for innovative programming. The kickoff event is meant to also say thank you to those who haved helped raise money from the last three plunges. In 2017, the plunge into Lake Cable event raised $41,000; 2018 it raised $43,600; and in 2019 it raised $61,000.

“We have had just under 30 different charities join us each for the plunge and we have a 50/50 split with them for the proceeds from the Polar Bear Plunge,” said JLSF President Jim Camp. “This is the first time we’ve held the kickoff event and just really wanted to thank all of our partners, sponsors, all those who took the plunge and the teachers and charities that benefit from the Polar Bear Plunge. It will be an evening of fun to say thank you.”

The event offers the opportunity to talk with teachers who were past JLSF grant recipients. Participants can also meet JLSF members who are excited to be helping Jackson teachers and administrators achieve their dreams for their students.

Camp said some of the teachers will have results of their grant funded programs, including the electric car built and raced by the Jackson Memorial Middle School students and some of the robotics projects, at the kickoff event for people and supporters to view.

This is an adult only event. Tickets cost $25 and each ticket holder receives hors d’ oeuvres and one drink ticket. To RSVP, go to JacksonPolarBearPlunge.org/2020-Plunge-Kick-Off-Thank-Event. For questions, call Jill Kaempf at 404-353-6241.

“We want the kickoff event to be a fun evening so that we can say thank you to all of the supporters and the Jackson Township community," Camp said. "Jill Kaempf and her marketing team have done a terrific job of putting the event together.”

The 2020 Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Lake Cable. Camp said they are hoping for more than 400 people taking the plunge this year. Last year, 350 people jumped into a frigid Lake Cable.