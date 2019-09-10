GREEN The Green Drug Task Force is hosting its first Business Outreach meeting at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Central Administration Building, 1755 Massillon Road.

Geared for business leaders and human resources managers, the meeting will share an update from the Green Fire Division on the number of overdoses in the community and what the Task Force is doing to help support families impacted by addiction. In addition, the Task Force will share resources that businesses can use to educate and assist employees impacted by addiction.

“As a Drug Task Force, we see our role as educating and connecting people with resources to help those impacted by addiction,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer in a news release. “We look to our business community to help us share our message of hope to those impacted as well as educating others about prescription opioid use and safe drug disposal.”

Those attending the meeting will leave with a tool kit of resources and drug disposal bags to share with employees.

Human resource managers and business leaders in Green are invited to attend. To register, email klavaco@cityofgreen.org or call 330-896-6602.