GREEN Green City Council approved placing 12 amendments to the Green city charter on the November general election ballot, stopping short of placing the entire 14 charter amendments suggested by the city’s Charter Review Commission on the ballot.

The proposed amendments range from require that mayoral and council candidates reside in the city at least two consecutive years prior to election or appointment, to establishing the qualifications for the city’s elected law director position.

Two proposed amendments were unanimously voted down by Council. These amendments would have reserved the right for City Council to dictate ballot language for all proposed charter amendments and initiative issues.

Councilman Rocco Yeargin said a more fair process would be to have a third party make such ballot language decisions.

Other actions

- Council also voted to allow Mayor Gerard Neugebauer to apply for a federal surface transportation grant through the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study to partially fund an estimate $12.3 million road reconstruction project on Arlington Road from Boettler Road to September Drive.

- Zoning changes on three properties at Massillon and Wise Roads were approved – one from single family residential to planned development, the second from general business to planned development, and the third from neighborhood business to planned development – as part of the New Seasons planned development.

- Council also approved the conceptual site plan for the project, to include 74 cluster homes.

Councilmen Justin Speight, Stephen Dyer and Matt Shaughnessy voted against the rezoning.