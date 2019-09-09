SEPTEMBER 9, 1959



State officials say local landowners are asking for exorbitant prices for their land for the Salt Fork Lake project.



SEPTEMBER 9, 1969



New teaching staff is named at Guernsey County School for Retarded Children: Miss Libby Ann Widdinton, Miss Pamela Jean Mayle, Mrs. Ruth Ann Wagner, Miss Wanda Knight and Mrs. Sara Ann Vorgari.



SEPTEMBER 9, 1979



Enrollment in the Rolling Hills Local School District is 2,361, down 151 students from last year.



SEPTEMBER 9, 1989



Judge James Granitsas of Cambridge Municipal Court reported a total of 465 arrests were filed with the court following the Labor Day weekend.



SEPTEMBER 9, 1999



Twelve new faculty members joined Muskingum College for the 1999-2000 school year. They are Erika Bovenizer, Polly Farquhar, Dinah Meyer, Laura Schumann, Gay Gauder, Gary Golden, Ellen Baird, Gwengolyn Woodell, Bryan Beisel, Susan Beisel, Stephen Van Horn and Daniella Bartha.