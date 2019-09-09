Weather



Monday: Sunny skies throughout the day. High of 81, low of 59.



Tuesday: Clouds move in. High of 88, low of 65.



Guernsey County Fair



The 171st Guernsey County Fair will take place Sept. 9-15, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds, Old Washington. For more info check out their website at www.guernseycountyfair.org



Planning meeting



On Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m., there will be a Newton Township fire and EMS planning phase for this years walk. This event is open to all First Responders/Public Safety.



OSU clinic



The OSU mammography van will be at the Noble Co. Health Department on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information call 740-732-4958.



Library board meeting



The Guernsey County District Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in regular session Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m., in the board room, at The Crossroads Branch. The public is invited.



Birthday celebration



Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center will be celebrating friends and family born in September at the monthly birthday party and luncheon on Friday, September 13. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., with announcements and singing "Happy Birthday." Cake and ice cream will be served along with a delicious lunch. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting the guest services desk or by calling 740-439-6681.



Chalk on the walk



The Annual Chalk on the Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Larry W. Miller Intermediate School. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., works of art will be created from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and entertainment will follow. The event spotlights grades k-8 in the East Muskingum Local School District. The community is welcome. In case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.



Thought of the day



To be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.



Rom. 8:6