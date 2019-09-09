JACKSON TWP. Glaucoma checks are now part of the free vision screenings offered by Stark State College’s ophthalmic technology students on the first Friday of every month.

The services include screening for

• near and distance vision

• color vision

• depth perception

• central vision

• fusion (amblyopia or lazy eye)

• glaucoma (non-contact pressure check).

The clinics, held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., are in room J100 in the Health Sciences Building, with entrance off Mega Street in Jackson Township.

Clinics will continue through May, with the exception of January. No clinics will be held during the summer months. For more information, call 330-494-6170 ext. 4927 or email mbell2@starkstate.edu.