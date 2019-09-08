Here is a list of events planned at Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna for September:



Events for Adults



• Downtown Ravenna Historical Tour, in partnership with Main Street Ravenna — Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Learn the stories of Ravenna's earliest industries and the secrets of Ravenna’s success. Walking tours are weather-dependent; please dress accordingly and wear comfortable shoes. Meet by the library’s Main Street entrance.



To register, call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



• Evening Book Discussion — Wednesday, 7 p.m.



"The Nightingale" by Kristen Hannah will be discussed this session. No registration is required.



• Local Author, Dede Mulligan — Thursday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.



Mulligan will discuss her thriller, "Safety in Numbers," inspired by the events of September 11. She will have her book available to purchase and have a Q&A.



• Reed’s Midday Reads Book Discussion — Sept 18, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.



The group will discuss "Nine Tailors" by Dorothy Sayers. No registration is required.



• Free movie screening of "The Public" at Ravenna 7 Movies — Sept. 25, 7 p.m.



Sponsored by Reed Memorial Library and Ravenna 7 Movies. An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.



Reserve your free tickets at reedlibrary.org/calendar or call 330-296-2827, ext. 200



Events for Children



• Merrily We Sing Along Storytime (ages 3-5) — Monday, 10:30 to 11 a.m.



Come to the library for a morning of singing and dancing. Enjoy favorite tunes and discover new songs with your children. To register, call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



• Preschool Storytime (ages 3-4) — Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 18, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 2:30 p.m.; Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19, 10:30 to 11 a.m.



Enjoy stories, music, movement, and activities that help children develop early literacy skills. To register, call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



• Babies & Books (Infant to 2 yrs.) — Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 10 to 10:30 a.m.



Share the importance of reading, music, and play with your child. Discover songs, rhymes, and books that your child will love. No registration required.



• Pumpkin Clay Creations (ages 8-13) — Sept. 16, 4 to 5 p.m.



Stacie from Studio Clay will help kids create clay pumpkins and will teach about the firing process. Pumpkins will be fired off-site and children will paint their pumpkins at Studio Clay once fired. To register, call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.



Events for all ages



• Kindness Rock Project — Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m.



Make kindness rocks meant to share with someone that is in need of a little encouragement or inspiration. To register, call 330-296-2827, ext. 300.