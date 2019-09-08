Amanda O’Mara, a teacher at Bio-Med Science Academy, recently participated in Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program STEM and Geology workshops in New Philadelphia.



"Ohio schools need to realize that there are a multitude of opportunities for students in the local oil and gas industry that we are not preparing or informing our students about," O’Mara said.



OOGEEP holds teacher workshops throughout the year to help foster energy education by connecting STEM and geology education and the energy industry. The curricula for both of OOGEEP’s workshops were designed by teachers, for teachers, to be integrated directly into Ohio’s educational standards. Teachers spend a full day in the classroom learning from industry professionals and award-winning educators alike before heading out on an industry-related field trip to see Ohio’s energy development in action.