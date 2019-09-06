LAKE TWP. The first Let It Glow 5K and Family Fun Run was held at the Lake Community YMCA on the evening of Aug. 24. The event drew many families who came out for a late evening run and some time with the family.

Lake YMCA Teen and Family Director Zac Piersol, said there were more than 40 runners registered for the 5K and many runners brought their families to do the fun run.

“The Family Fun Run is for all ages,” Piersol said. “The family run starts at 8:30 p.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 p.m. The 5K starts here and follows King Church Road, then it goes along RiverTree and then back to the parking lot here.”

The fun run was held in the parking lot behind the Lake Middle/High School. Piersol said the 5K was timed but the fun run wasn’t timed and was much shorter.

“We thought this would be a great event to get families to come out and see the YMCA," he said. "We held a Spatter Scatter 5K in May and it went great so we thought we would add the Glow run. I want to thank everyone in the community for supporting the YMCA and what we do,” Piersol said.

Runners received t shirts and glow sticks. Piersol said they are hoping to make the Let It Glow 5K an annual event.