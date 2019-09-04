LAKE TWP. WolfSpirits Rescue and Melanie Lake in Uniontown hosted the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Adopt Them pet rescue event on Aug. 31. There were 50 vendors selling pet related items and eight pet rescue agencies.

There were a variety of pet rescues adopting or fostering dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and ferrets. Plus, the Summit County Humane Society had its mobile adoption unit on-site and was adopting dogs and cats. The organizers of the event were also asking for participants to donate pet and cleaning supplies for the rescue groups.

WolfSpirits Rescue's Amy Crabtree, who coordinated the event, said the event was held to raise money and supplies for the pet rescues and to get some great animals fostered or adopted.

“The rescues need to find foster homes for their animals, and they need to raise money for things like food, supplies and veterinarian services,” Crabtree said. “We have many different types of rescues here such as reptile, ferret and birds. We also have a few cat rescues because there are so many kittens out there that need adopted.”

The Bird Nerds Rescue and Sanctuary from East Canton had a number of birds with it at the event. Connie Phillips from the rescue service said, “We rescue 200-300 exotic birds a year, when someone adopts one of the birds, we give them so much time for it to work out and if it doesn’t, they can bring the bird back.”

Amber Williams from the A-Rae’s Reptile Rescue from Marion said, “We rescue and try to find homes for lizards, snakes, turtles, Guinea pigs, hamsters and ferrets.”

She said they do 50 to 60 rescues a year and said they decided to rescue the animals they do because, “while there are many dog and cat rescues, other animals get left behind.”

Amanda Goodwin from Uno’s Happy Endings Rescue in Akron had a couple of adult cats ready for foster homes. She said the group rescues all types of animals including dogs, cats and pot belly pigs. Sarah Keefer from Ferrets Unlimited Rescue Services had a couple of ferrets on exhibit. She said the organization averages about 30 rescues a year.

Tyler Hartman from the Summit County Humane Society had the group’s mobile adoption unit with cats and dogs available for adoption that day.

“The mobile unit has air conditioning, electricity, Wi-Fi and eight cages that we can accommodate up to 20 animals,” Hartman said. “We’ve had one dog and one kitten adopted in the first hour or so today.”

Crabtree said they really appreciated all of the help that Melanie Lake provided including offer the grounds for the event at no charge. She also said she is hoping to make the fundraiser and adoption event a yearly occurrence.